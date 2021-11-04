NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating an anti-Asian attack in Brooklyn.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on 20th Avenue near 65th Street in Bensonhurst.
Police said the suspect walked by a group of men speaking Cantonese and mocked them. When one man confronted the suspect, he allegedly punched the 56-year-old in the face.
Police said the suspect then pulled out a knife and sprayed the men with an unknown substance.
The victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with information about their attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.