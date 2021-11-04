HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program designed to keep kids in school and in the classroom despite the pandemic.
It’s called “Screen and Stay.”
“If there’s an exposure in the classroom, we’ll notify your parents, we’ll notify somebody at home, and then we ask you, look, if you’re showing symptoms, if you’re showing COVID, flu-like symptoms, runny nose, cough, things like that, don’t come into the class ’cause there’s a risk that you are exposed and that you could be spreading it. Otherwise, this allows you to stay in the classroom,” Lamont said.
Lamont also says the state is getting closer to lifting the mask mandate for schools.