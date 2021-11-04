CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Young children received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday in Queens, including 9-year-old Desiree Mohammadi.

You may remember the Long Island native emptied her piggy-bank to donate $52 for snacks for first responders back in May of 2020.

COVID VACCINE

She was joined by her parents, as well as Sandra Lindsay, the Long Island nurse who was the first American to receive a COVID vaccine.

