NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Young children received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday in Queens, including 9-year-old Desiree Mohammadi.
You may remember the Long Island native emptied her piggy-bank to donate $52 for snacks for first responders back in May of 2020.
She was joined by her parents, as well as Sandra Lindsay, the Long Island nurse who was the first American to receive a COVID vaccine.
CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan will have more on this story on the News at 5 p.m.