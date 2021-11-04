NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Buildings across New York City were lit up Thursday in honor of the first day of Diwali.
The Empire State Building is shining bright orange, and One World Trade is also lit up with a digital mural for the five-day festival of lights.
Diwali is celebrated by more than 1 billion people across five faiths worldwide.
Thursday is the main day of festivities when the faithful pray to the Hindu goddess of wealth. Diwali typically happens in October and November, but the dates change each year based on the Hindu lunar calendar.