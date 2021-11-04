WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Talk show host Jon Stewart was in Washington on Thursday, calling on Congress to pass legislation to help veterans suffering from the effects of toxic exposure.
Stewart joined New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is saying that these veterans should have easier access to care through the Veterans Administration.
“It’s Veterans Day on November 11th, and boy, what a lovely day to not just do a symbolic nod to the sacrifices that the men and women who served this country have made, but to do something tangible,” Stewart said.
Gillibrand says that the VA often denies care to veterans without proof they were exposed to toxins.