NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A Newark man has been arrested for threatening to kill a federal judge.

It comes as another magistrate whose son was murdered is pushing for legislation to protect judges.

An unnamed United States district court judge was the subject of multiple threats this week, according to the U.S. attorney for New Jersey.

A criminal complaint alleges 46-year-old Jonathan D. Williams, of Newark, called the judge’s chambers Monday about getting a civil suit he filed in front of a jury immediately. He called again saying, “Before the snow starts falling on my head, I’m gonna put a bullet in the judge’s brain.”

It was one of at least three verbal threats, and he was arrested Tuesday after telling security guards at a Newark law office he was “going to blow the judge’s brains out.”

Williams refused to make a first court appearance Thursday.

The judge said he has an extensive criminal history, including a restraining order.

It comes as there’s a push to provide extra protection for judges nationwide.

“Any time you see news about a judge being threatened, it really hits home,” U.S. District Judge Esther Salas told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

Salas lost her son, Daniel Anderl, in July 2020 in an ambush attack at her North Brunswick home.

A self-proclaimed anti-feminist fatally shot Daniel when he came to the door and wounded her husband, Mark Anderl, who today is still recovering. Salas survived. She was in the basement at the time.

“The anniversary of his death just passed, July 19th. His 21st birthday. He would have been 21 on July 13th. Time’s passed. We need to act. We need to act now,” Salas said.

Bipartisan federal legislation named after her son would make it a crime to publish online or anywhere else the personal addresses and telephone information of judges or their families.

The U.S. marshal’s service says threats have more than quadrupled since 2015.

“Every day is a reminder of what my life is going to be for the rest of my life on Earth, and we have to never forget the sacrifices Daniel made,” Salas said. “We have to do something now to send a message that democracy will be protected.”

Salas been back at work as a judge since March.

As the daughter of Cuban and Mexican immigrants, she says she’s proud to be an American and proud to defend the Constitution, but she admits judges need help.

Salas is not the only judge in our area to suffer a loss after being targeted. Back in 1988, Judge Richard Daronco was assassinated at his home in Westchester County. The county’s courthouse was renamed in his honor.