GLEN COVE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There was an outpouring of support Thursday on Long Island for a food pantry that lost its home due to a fire.

There was a caravan of givers, cars filled with good food and goodness and seniors donating to their neighbors in need through a food pantry created by volunteers at the height of the pandemic to feed those who were suddenly food insecure.

NOSH, short for North Shore, was providing meals to 600 families and delivering to seniors and veterans.

“Many families had lost their employment and lost their jobs and their opportunity to be able to provide for their families,” NOSH Chairperson Christine Rice told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

But then, disaster. Months of food and dozens of freezers and refrigerators were destroyed in August when a fire gutted NOSH’s headquarters inside a century-old VFW hall in Glen Cove.

“A huge loss … It is certainly a testament to Glen Cove, a testament to NOSH and to the people that the need continued and also the service continued,” NOSH volunteer Gaitly Stevenson-Matthews said.

NOSH is now in a temporary home in a church gymnasium, but they can’t stay there for long. The property has been sold and will become a private school.

Deliveries continue, but the pantry can help fewer people now.

Thursday’s outpouring will make a difference. It was organized by area senior nursing facilities. Their senior clientele is giving back.

“This past year has really been tough on them, so they are happy to be out and about and socializing and giving back and so it’s come full circle,” said Mary Suddell, with Emerge Nursing and Rehabilitation.

“People that can should, and people that can’t, you know, you help,” one man said.

“I think one should think of another. You know, your friends, your neighbors. If you can help one another, that’s what we’re here for,” one woman said.

Managing to feed families in need despite their own needs, NOSH is locking for a new home to continue to give.