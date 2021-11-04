NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Children ages 5 to 11 can start getting vaccinated Thursday at city-run sites across New York City.
"Good news, kids are eligible for the $100 vaccine incentive. So we really want kids to take advantage, families to take advantage of that. Everyone could use a little more money around the holidays," Mayor Bill de Blasio said during his morning briefing. "Most importantly, we want our kids and our families to be safe."
Starting Monday, vaccinations will also be offered at public schools. Each school will provide shots on site at least one day.
The mayor encouraged parents and guardians with questions about the vaccine to call 212-COVID19.
Visit nyc.gov/vaccinefinder to schedule an appointment and schools.nyc.gov/covid19 to see when shots will be offered at your school.