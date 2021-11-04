CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-Elect Eric Adams is pledging to accept his first three paychecks in Bitcoin.

It’s a push to court cryptocurrency businesses in New York City.

On Twitter Thursday, Adams responded to Miami’s mayor, who vowed to become the first American politician to accept part of their salary in Bitcoin.

Adams says he’ll do it for his first three paychecks, predicting, “New York City is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry.”

