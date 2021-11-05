CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The popular Broadway show “The Book of Mormon” is opening its doors again.

Creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Robert Lopez and Casey Nicholaw helped usher in Broadway’s return Thursday night at a special free performance for fans.

The show reopens to the public Friday night.

“The Book of Mormon” won nine Tony Awards in 2011, including Best Musical.

