NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bullets went flying in the Bronx on Thursday evening, and a 28-year-old mother was caught in the crossfire.

New surveillance video shows the moment Tatiana Guzman was shot in the leg near 225th Street and Broadway as she pushed her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller.

A bloody handprint marks the spot where Guzman tried to steady herself as a bystander ran to help, covered her wound with a sweater and carried her to a car en route to the hospital.

Guzman says she was on her way to Target to buy diapers for her baby when she was shot.

Guzman’s husband, Rolfi Peña, told CBS2’s Jessica Moore he was scared when he found out what happened but says their daughter wasn’t hurt, adding the bullet went through Guzman’s leg and surgery wasn’t required. In fact, she was recovering at home when they spoke.

“That’s messed up. That’s crazy,” Bronx resident Emily Kelly said.

People who live nearby say they’re disgusted, especially since this happened at 6 p.m. when families are walking home.

“It’s ridiculous because at that time, you know. I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it,” Bronx resident Haddie Flores said.

“This is our neighborhood. Why should they be shooting people? Especially an innocent lady,” Kelly said.

Police are still looking for the gunman.