NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell will be remembered Friday at a funeral service in Washington D.C.
Powell, who was battling a rare blood cancer, died last month from COVID-19. He was 84 years old.
A four-star general, Powell served as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and later as the top U.S. diplomat.
He was born in Harlem and raised in the South Bronx. He was a proud graduate of City College, where the Colin Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership now bears his name.
President Joe Biden is expected to attend the noon service at Washington National Cathedral.
CBS News will bring you a special report on the funeral service, and CBS2’s Dick Brennan is in Washington and will have reports on CBS2 throughout the day.