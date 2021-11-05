ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn’t going to court anytime soon.
His arraignment on forcible touching charges was delayed until early January after the Albany County district attorney told the judge he needed more time.
In a letter to the judge, DA David Soares slammed the Albany sheriff for filing the case while prosecutors were still reviewing evidence, and for not including all the necessary paperwork.
Cuomo is now due in court on Jan. 7 to enter a plea on misdemeanor charges of groping former aide Brittany Commisso.
Cuomo is now due in court on Jan. 7 to enter a plea on misdemeanor charges of groping former aide Brittany Commisso.
The sheriff has said Cuomo will have to be fingerprinted and photographed.
The forcible touching charge carries a penalty of up to one year in jail.