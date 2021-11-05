YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk police are rolling out a highway enforcement campaign to promote safe driving when Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday.
Rolling back the clocks brings shorter daylight hours and an increase of traffic injuries and fatalities, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Friday.READ MORE: Andrew Cuomo's Arraignment Date On Forcible Touching Charges Pushed Back To January 7, 2022
Early evening commutes on dark and dim roadways pose dangers for drivers, passengers, schoolchildren, joggers, pedestrians and cyclists.
“Historically, we do see an uptick in motor vehicle crashes when Daylight Saving Time ends because, as you can imagine, people that normally commute home from work during the daylight suddenly are plunged into doing it in darkness, and it does take an adjustment period,” said Chief Stuart Cameron.READ MORE: Ed Mullins, Former NYPD Sergeants Union Leader, Found Guilty In 2 Department Disciplinary Cases
Experts said setting clocks back, even just one hour, disrupts the body’s internal clock, affecting quality of driving, concentration, alertness behind the wheel and reaction to potential hazards.
Drowsiness contributes to a spike in the number of collisions during the late afternoon commute in the two weeks following the end of Daylight Saving Time.MORE NEWS: Optimism At TSA Job Fair In Queens After Labor Department Reports Biggest Hiring Boost Since July
So slow down, turn on your headlights, keep car windows clean and clear, and yield to pedestrians.