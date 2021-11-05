NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ed Mullins, the former head of the NYPD sergeants union, was found guilty Friday in two separate disciplinary cases.
Mullins was found guilty of improperly disclosing personal information and using inappropriate language about other New York City officials on social media. He was fined a penalty equal to 30 days pay in one case, and 40 days pay in the other.
The Civilian Complaint Review Board accused Mullins of violating department policy by using "disrespectful language" regarding "another person's race," "gender," or other "identifying characteristic."
He’s also faced charges for tweeting a police report involving the arrest of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter during a Black Lives Matter protest.
"No member of the New York City Police Department, regardless of any other status, may violate the rules of the department and engage in conduct unbecoming a police officer, " said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. "Regardless of one's position as a union leader, as long as they are still a police officer, they will be held to the laws, regulations, and standards of conduct required of all members of the service. Simply speaking: this behavior was unacceptable."
Mullins resigned from his union position after an FBI raid on his office and home on Oct. 5. He later filed for retirement from the department.