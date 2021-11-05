NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect in an apparent anti-Asian assault.
They say it happened on Halloween at 3:30 p.m. on Hudson Street near Dominick Street.
Police say the suspect approached a 26-year-old woman from behind, made anti-Asian statements, and punched her in the back of the head.
The suspect then ran away.
The victim did not require additional medical attention.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.