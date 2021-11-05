NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — International tourists will soon be flocking to our shores, and New York City is eager to welcome them back.

Hotels here in the city have started to see an influx of people. The line inside the Hyatt Grand Central was long, and the rooms are almost sold out.

“To see the life back in New York City in Midtown right now is very exciting,” said Joe Gaeta, area director of sales and marketing at Hyatt.

Most people at the hotel are from the Tri-State Area, but soon that’ll change as the United States opens its borders to vaccinated international tourists.

“We’re seeing bookings, a majority coming in from the UK, Spain, Italy, France, Canada,” Gaeta said.

Luring back those visitors is something the city is focused on.

Restaurants have reopened and Broadway is back, but one key part that’s been missing is the international tourists, in Times Square especially, and that will change come Monday.

“This is the last piece of the pie. It’s the international visitor, the most lucrative segment, so it has not felt the same,” said Chris Heywood, with the city’s official tourism agency, NYC & Company.

Heywood says foreign travelers are key to our recovery.

“It’s usually about 20% of volume, but they represent 50% of spending because they tend to stay longer and spend more while they’re here,” Heywood said.

For that very reason, the international crowd also helps Broadway.

“They represent about 15% of our business on an annual basis. They stay longer, they buy more tickets. We love having them,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League.

Another sector eager for their return — bars and restaurants.

“Not having these international tourists just compounded the crisis,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

Now is a good a time as any to welcome them back.

“The holiday season in New York City, it’s quintessential New York, so people will want to be here. We have to start somewhere. It’s great news. We’re optimistic. We also need to be realistic,” Rigie said.

Meanwhile, the city comptroller’s office says air travel in the region has stalled since September, 40% below pre-pandemic trends, but on Monday that too should change as we inch closer to normal.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.