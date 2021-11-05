NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Get ready for some much-needed laughs.
The New York Comedy Festival is set to return live for its 17th year.
The festival runs from Nov. 8th-14th.
Among the more than 100 comedians performing in more than 100 shows across all five boroughs of New York City: Bill Maher, Tim Dillon, Colin Quinn, Michelle Wolf, Megan Stalter and more. The festival includes shows at iconic locations like the Apollo Theatre, Carnegie Hall, the Beacon Theater, Carolines on Broadway, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and Town Hall.
Proof of vaccination is required to attend the shows.
