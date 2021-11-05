Today will be sunny, but it will remain cold. Highs will only be in the low 50s.
Tonight will be clear, cold and quiet. Temps will fall to around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Sunday will be slightly milder with a few more clouds in the mix. Expect highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures will return to normal — and then some — next week with highs in the 60s.
Temperatures will return to normal — and then some — next week with highs in the 60s.