NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey governor’s race was closer than most people expected, showing the state is more divided than many thought.

CBS2’s Meg Baker asked Gov. Phil Murphy what this means for the future of the Garden State.

“How will you lead the state knowing that there is such a division?” Baker asked.

“Yes and no in terms of your premise, Meg,” Murphy said. “Thank god we did all the stuff we did because it allowed us to withstand this red wave that swept over a lot of folks.”

The governor acknowledged his policies need to reach more people.

“Back to Meg’s question, we clearly need to touch more people. We need to get at more kitchen tables. There are too many people, what I take away from this is there’s a lot of hurt out there, which we knew. But it’s a big group of folks who are screaming out for help and I want to be the administration that gives them that help,” Murphy said.

Murphy is trying to mollify his critics by getting behind small business and saying he will shore up the economy.

Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli criticized Murphy for his pandemic mandates, which he said shut down a third of the state’s businesses.

Ciattarelli has not conceded and said he’s waiting until every vote is counted.

“Because every time a governor of this state has taken us too far off track, the decent, hardworking people of New Jersey have always risen up and said that’s not where we want to go,” Ciattarelli said.

Murphy said he’s stunned that Senate President Steve Sweeney, who has served since 2002, is losing to Ed Durr, a conservative Christian and NRA member from South Jersey.

“This guy who is apparently winning, is a dangerous guy,” Murphy said.

“I’m not gonna change nothing. The people are going to change it. Just trust me, the people’s voice has been heard,” Durr said.

Since being thrown into the spotlight, Durr apologized for anti-Islamic and other offensive Tweets that surfaced.

Durr wrote, in part, “I support everybody’s right to worship in any manner they choose… ”

“His Twitter feed, I think it’s his Twitter feed or Facebook, the stuff that’s on there is outrageous,” Murphy said. “I do not welcome this in any way, shape or form. Steve has been a great partner.”

Murphy said he is committed to serving everyone, including those who may have voted in protest for unknowns like Durr and other Republicans down the line.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.