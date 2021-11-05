CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Christmas tradition returns Friday to New York City.

The Christmas Spectacular, starring the Radio City Rockettes, begins performances at Radio City Music Hall.

After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic, the show is back with favorites like “Parade of Wooden Soldiers.

Attendees will need to follow COVID protocols.

Shows are currently scheduled through January 2.

