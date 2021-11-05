NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Christmas tradition returns Friday to New York City.
The Christmas Spectacular, starring the Radio City Rockettes, begins performances at Radio City Music Hall.READ MORE: FBI Searching For Jashyah Moore, 14-Year-Old Missing From East Orange, N.J.
After being cancelled last year because of the pandemic, the show is back with favorites like “Parade of Wooden Soldiers.READ MORE: Police: Suspect Made Anti-Asian Statements Before Punching Woman In Hudson Square
Attendees will need to follow COVID protocols.MORE NEWS: NYC Workers Facing New Friday Deadline To Request Exceptions To Vaccine Mandate
Shows are currently scheduled through January 2.