By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi folks! We're looking good out there for your Saturday. It's certainly another chilly day, but expect abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the low 50s this afternoon.
Another cold night is on tap with lows in the 20s and 30s for the suburbs, and low 40s around the city. Skies become partly cloudy, but other than that it’s quiet.

Everything cooperates for the marathon as high pressure wins out and a low stays far offshore tomorrow. There will be more high clouds for your Sunday, but still nice. Temps will be in the mid 50s.
We get a nice, mild bump next week as temps climb back into the 60s! The next real risk of any rain isn't until late Thursday and Friday. A long, quiet stretch ahead.
Have a great weekend and remember to “fall back” when heading to bed tonight!