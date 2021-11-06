NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 90-year-old was robbed at gunpoint in his own home Saturday.
It happened near West 145th Street and Edgecombe Avenue in Harlem.
According to police, two individuals knocked on the man’s door around 8:10 a.m.
When the 90-year-old opened the door, one individual allegedly pulled out a gun and told him to hand over his money and cell phone. Police say the second individual stayed at the front of the apartment and acted as a lookout.
The victim gave them $270 cash and his cell phone, then the two ran off. The victim was not injured.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.