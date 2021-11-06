ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in the search for 14-year-old Jashyah Moore said Saturday crews turned their attention to a body of water at a park in Orange, New Jersey.

Jashyah hasn’t been seen since Oct. 14. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $15,000 for information that could lead to her safe return, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported.

“As part of our continuing investigation, we are leaving no stone unturned and this body of water in Monte Irvin Orange Park is in the proximity of where Jashyah was last seen on October 14,” said East Orange Police Chief Phyllis L. Bindi. “Using all of our resources and partnerships, we will continue our laser-focused search on bringing Jashyah home.”

Surveillance video shows Jashyah entered a deli in East Orange with an older man on the day she went missing, but it does not appear to show them leaving together. Authorities said the man was identified and cooperated with police.

“If anybody knows anything, please, please come forward,” said Jamie Moore, Jashyah’s mother, at a Friday news conference. “My baby is going to high school. She’s a good girl.”

WATCH: Mother Of Missing Jashyah Moore Speaks Out

According to Moore, Jashyah picked up a few items from the store, but lost her card. After returning home with the items, Jashyah set out to find the card.

“She left to backtrack her steps. That was the last time I saw her,” Moore said through tears. “Jashyah is a smart girl, and I can’t reiterate that enough. She would not stay out, she would not go off with anyone, she’s a homebody. She plays video games, she likes to cook, she plays with her little brother, he’s like her best friend.”

Jashyah is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds, last seen wearing khaki pants, a black jacket and black boots.

The FBI, New Jersey State Police and East Orange Police Department are working together to find Jashyah. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 877-847-7432 or 973-266-5041. Tips can be made anonymously.