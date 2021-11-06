MARLBORO, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are investigating after a woman said a man tried to sexually assault her while she was jogging at a park in Marlboro.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said it happened just off the Henry Hudson Trail at Big Brook Park around 11:45 a.m. Thursday. According to police, the woman said she was attacked near the trail's end at Boundary Road.
The suspect allegedly knocked the woman to the ground and cut her arms with a knife before he exposed himself and tried to sexually assault her. The woman managed to fight him off and he fled the area, police said.
New Jersey State Police released a sketch of the suspect. He is described as approximately 6 feet tall and 240 pounds with a raised scar on one ear, light facial hair and a distinctive neck tattoo.
Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who believes they have encountered the suspect should call 911.
Investigators are trying to determine if this alleged attack is connected to similar incidents in neighboring communities. Anyone with information is urged to contact Monmouth County authorities at 1-800-533-7443.