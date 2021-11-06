NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly threatened to kill women and stole their MetroCards at subway stations in Lower Manhattan.
According to police, surveillance video shows the suspect approached a 32-year-old women Wednesday at the South Ferry/Whitehall Street station.READ MORE: Crews Searching For 14-Year-Old Jashyah Moore Turn Attention To Body Of Water At New Jersey Park; 'No Stone Unturned'
He allegedly threatened to kill her if she didn’t hand over her MetroCard.READ MORE: 6-Year-Old Aiden Hayward Dead, Father Hospitalized After Bronx High-Rise Fire
Police said the man robbed a 78-year-old woman the next morning at the same station.
Minutes later, he allegedly robbed a 39-year-old woman at the Rector Street station.MORE NEWS: NYPD Searching For Man Caught On Camera Robbing East Harlem Laundromat
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.