By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were sports cars with mustaches driving around Manhattan on Saturday, all for a good cause.

More than 50 Lamborghinis sporting mustache decals on their hoods paraded the streets of Midtown, then parked to form a mustache.

The cars are in support of Movember, the world’s leading men’s health charity.

The annual event encourages men to grow mustaches during the month of November to raise money and awareness for men’s health, including mental health and prostate and testicular cancers.

