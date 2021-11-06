NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were sports cars with mustaches driving around Manhattan on Saturday, all for a good cause.
More than 50 Lamborghinis sporting mustache decals on their hoods paraded the streets of Midtown, then parked in the shape of a giant mustache.
The @Lamborghini Bull Run is underway. Around the globe super cars are sporting super Mo's to spread the word about men's health.
Keep your eyes peeled for any moustachioed cars driving by. 🏎
For more info: https://t.co/O1KvsyjdgW pic.twitter.com/DhmvIkLk9z
— Movember USA (@Movember) November 6, 2021
The cars are in support of Movember, the world’s leading men’s health charity.
The annual event encourages men to grow mustaches during the month of November to raise money and awareness for men’s health, including mental health and prostate and testicular cancers.