By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hi everyone!
Happy weekend! Expect the same story of cold mornings followed by sunshine-filled daylight bringing temps into the 50s.
Regarding Marathon Sunday: I know it’s a big day in NYC and we really are getting lucky with a storm trending farther offshore allowing for prime running conditions.
A little more good news from the CBS2 Weather Team: A big ridge out west makes its way here early next week. Temps should rise into the mid 60s, even some upper 60s inland are within reach.
Have a safe weekend!