By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Not too much to talk about with the forecast… a nice stretch and turning milder!
Expect a mix of sun and high clouds this afternoon, with that milky look to the sky. Temps will be near normal for this time of year, in the mid to upper 50s. It's not as cold tonight, but still chilly!
We’ll wake up Monday morning in the low 40s around the city and 30s in the suburbs. Tomorrow will be a real November beauty! Abundant sunshine and a milder trend, into the low 60s for most.
We’re even warmer by Tuesday, climbing into the mid and upper 60s. Our next risk of any rain comes in by Thursday night and especially Friday.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!