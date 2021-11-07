NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Marathon returned Sunday after it was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 33,000 people are taking part in the 50th running of the iconic event, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Organizers said this day is a big deal for so many reasons. A half-century of history is being celebrated, the race is back from the pandemic and $45 million has already been raised for charity.

The starting line is at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island. The race takes runners 26.2 miles through all five boroughs. Faster runners can finish the race in two and a half hours.

Waves are more spread out this year due to COVID-19. All runners must wear masks at the starting line, but nothing can mask their excitement.

“We’re still doing it and we still look reasonably healthy,” said Gary Muhrcke.

Muhrcke, 81, posed for photos with fans. He was the winner of the inaugural New York City Marathon with a finish time of 2 hours, 31 minutes and 39 seconds.

“Our goal now, inspire some younger people,” he said.

Chrissi Michael was feeling overjoyed to be able to run again after the marathon was canceled last year.

“Just on the verge of happy tears, so excited that we get to do this again, so thankful that my body is able to do it again,” said Michael.

The marathon has only been canceled twice in its history – once because of Superstorm Sandy and last year because of COVID.

“We are so excited to bring this event back to the streets of New York after not being here last year and through everything that everyone’s been through over the last couple of years,” said Kerin Hempel from NYRR.

The unfathomable loss of life is the motivation for so many runners, like Vincent Sobrinho, who flew in from Portugal and quarantined for 14 days to be able to take part.

“It means a lot for him because he’s lost a couple friends during the COVID situation, and just come back over here for New York and be able to run again means a lot for him,” said a friend who translated for Sobrinho.

Runners representing 140 countries are taking part in the race.

Of the countless inspiring stories, some are happening behind the scenes. Ted Metellus is making history as the marathon’s first Black race director.

“A true, true honor. I’m a Bronx native, parents that immigrated here from Haiti. I worked really hard to get to where I’m at right now. But I love what I do. I love who I do it for,” Metellus said.

Saturday night, the Empire State Building shone brightly in blue and gold to honor the 50th anniversary.

Security is another major element Sunday. There are thousands of police officers along the route to keep runners and spectators safe.

There are street closures and service changes in all five boroughs. The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is closed to all vehicles until 4 p.m.

Click here for a full list of closures.