NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for suspects in a string of robberies, and attempted robberies, at subway stations in the Bronx.
Investigators say one incident was caught on camera last Sunday at East 143rd Street and Saint Mary's Street. A man on a scooter approached a 16-year-old boy, flashed a gun, and demanded the teen's phone. When the victim refused, the suspect rode off.
Police said there was another robbery at the same station just minutes later.
And there were two more Wednesday in the Wakefield section of the borough.
In all, police say the suspects stole cash, smartphones and a laptop.
No one was hurt in any of the incidents.