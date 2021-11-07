NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Fábio Roberto Gomes Netto scored in the opening seconds to help the New York Red Bulls tie 1-1 with Nashville on Sunday and clinch a berth in the MLS Cup Playoffs on the final day of the regular season.
The seventh-seeded Red Bulls (13-12-9) play at No. 2 seed Philadelphia in the first round. No. 3 seed Nashville (12-4-18) will host to sixth-seeded Orlando City.
READ MORE: Atlanta Plays Red Bulls To Scoreless Draw
Fabio only needed 38 seconds to give @NewYorkRedBulls the lead with a spot in the playoffs on the line ⚡
(via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/bDm34aTsmW
— B/R Football (@brfootball) November 7, 2021
Fábio volleyed a cross by Cristian Cásseres Jr. to himself and then beat goalkeeper Joe Willis from point-blank range to give the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead in the opening seconds.
Hany Mukhtar responded for Nashville by blasting a free kick from just outside the area on the left side that appeared to deflect off a Red Bulls player into the net to make it 1-1 in the 37th minute.
