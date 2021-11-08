MILLERTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed when a fire broke out inside a home Saturday in Dutchess County.
The fire began shortly before 8 a.m. at a house on South Elm Avenue in Millerton.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the building fully engulfed and were told two people were still trapped inside.
Fire officials said two people died inside the home, and a third victim was treated for smoke inhalation.
The victims’ names and ages have not been released.