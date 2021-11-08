ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s attorney called on the New York state attorney general Monday to investigate the Albany County sheriff’s office’s handling of its investigation into a forcible touching charge against the former governor.
In a letter to New York state Attorney General Letitia James, Cuomo’s lawyer Rita Glavin called for an investigation “into the unlawful disclosure to the New York Post of grand jury information relating to Governor Cuomo and the strong evidence that Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple was the source of that unlawful disclosure.”
Web Extras: Read Glavin’s letter to AG James | Cuomo criminal complaint
Cuomo was charged with forcible touching last month after former aide Brittany Commisso accused him of groping her at the Executive Mansion in 2019.
A day after the charge was announced, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple told reporters the criminal summons was publicly released sooner than expected, but said the case was “solid.”
Timeline: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment, Nursing Home Scandals
The former governor’s arraignment was pushed back last week to January 7, after the Albany County district attorney said he needed more time with the case.
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.