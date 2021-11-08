CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Jenna DeAngelis
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) —  After nearly two years, the U.S. lifted COVID travel restrictions Monday for vaccinated tourists from more than 30 countries.

That means people are finally allowed to see their loves, and a long awaited boost to the local economy.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined some of those travelers making trips to the United States.

She’s currently on board a flight from London that’s scheduled to arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport later this morning.

