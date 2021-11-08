NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After nearly two years, the U.S. lifted COVID travel restrictions Monday for vaccinated tourists from more than 30 countries.

That means people are finally allowed to see their loves, and a long awaited boost to the local economy.

This will also mark the first time I have been awake for an entire flight 😂! We have been so busy working to capture this journey. Landing within the hour, see you in New York! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/yupD3XXc70 — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 8, 2021

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis joined some of those travelers making trips to the United States.

Restrictions have been lifted for vaccinated international travelers and were capturing the excitement from London’s Heathrow Airport to JFK. We spoke to those eager to see family & tourists ready to take on Times Square. Coverage tonight on @CBSNewYork! pic.twitter.com/WkVo7Hioen — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 8, 2021

She’s currently on board a flight from London that’s scheduled to arrive at John F. Kennedy International Airport later this morning.

The view from my seat on BA1 at takeoff. #BritishAirways and #VirginAtlantic timed the flights to depart at the same time! The planes are full of excited UK travelers heading to the US for the first time in nearly two years. #BackTogether @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/EjiXmQc2Sl — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) November 8, 2021

