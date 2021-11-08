NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The four champions of the 50th New York City Marathon visited the Empire State Building on Monday.
Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya won the men’s and women’s races, respectively.READ MORE: Kenya’s Korir Wins New York City Marathon Men’s Race, Jepchirchir Wins Women’s
Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race for the fourth time. Madison de Rozario of Australia won her first women’s wheelchair title.READ MORE: Runners Overjoyed To Take Part In Historic New York City Marathon
De Rozario said Monday her victory was finally starting to sink in.
“Really, really good. I think yesterday was a bit of a blur. I think it was a bit surreal, but, yeah, definitely started to kick in this morning,” she said.MORE NEWS: Photo Gallery: 2021 New York City Marathon
A limited field of 33,000 runners participated in the event after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic last year.