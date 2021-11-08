Today will be sunny and about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect highs in the low 60s.
Tonight will be clear and quiet. Temps will fall into the 40s in the city with 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow’s another good looking day with temperatures running slightly warmer. Expect highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s