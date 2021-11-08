NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police shot an armed suspect at a park Sunday in Manhattan, the NYPD says.
It happened shortly after 8 p.m. inside Fort Washington Park near West 168th Street in Washington Heights.READ MORE: Police Looking For Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Women, Stealing MetroCards At Lower Manhattan Subway Stations
Police said they received a report of shots fired, and two officers encountered the 23-year-old suspect.READ MORE: NYPD Searching For Man Caught On Camera Robbing East Harlem Laundromat
He allegedly ignored repeated warnings to drop his gun and pointed it at the officers, who both fired their weapons, hitting him in the torso.MORE NEWS: Ed Mullins, Former NYPD Sergeants Union Leader, Found Guilty In 2 Department Disciplinary Cases
He was hospitalized in stable condition, and the gun was recovered.