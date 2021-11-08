NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was shot outside a Bronx high school Monday as school was being let out.

It happened near Roosevelt High School on East Fordham Road in the Belmont section around 2:45 p.m.

The 17-year-old student was shot in the leg while standing at the corner of East Fordham and Bathgate Avenue, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

According to police, students pulled up in a white SUV and opened fire on the teen.

The teen was being treated at the hospital. He was in stable condition and is expected to be OK.

Students said the school was put on lockdown until police determined the area was safe.

“The safety of students is our top priority, and NYPD immediately responded to an incident that took place after school and off school property. The NYPD is investigating,” the Department of Education said in a statement.

So far, no arrests have been made.

