NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens woman became the victim of gun violence when police said she was a witness to two men from rival tow truck companies arguing over who was going to take her car.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke with the her Monday.

Susy Delgado, 48, showed CBS2 photos of her mangled 2018 Nissan Pathfinder.

Delgado said she called 911 on Saturday to report an SUV slammed into her parked car and the driver fled the scene. Before police arrived, two tow trucks pulled up to the scene and things escalated quickly.

“My life was almost taken because of their stupidity. I have three kids of my own. I want to see them growing and I almost lost that,” Delgado said.

Moments before shots were fired, the two tow truck drivers were yelling at each other, Delgado said.

“He goes ‘You always do this. You always get to the scene before we do, and it’s not right. This is my area,'” Delgado said.

Delgado was surprised when not one, but two tow truck companies came to her aid on 77th and Sutter Avenue in Ozone Park because she did not request help from either one.

“The cops should’ve been there before the tow companies. That’s not right. My life was at risk. I almost lost my life,” she said.

Delgado was shot once in her right thigh. Miraculously, the bullet exited through her back and her injury was not life-threatening.

“I knew right away I was shot,” she said. “I felt a tingle, I felt like my leg was numb, and I felt my pants wet.”

Police said when they arrived, both tow trucks were gone. So far, no arrests have been made.

According to the city, tow truck companies are not allowed to respond to accidents unless they participate in the city’s Directed Accident Response Program and are called to the scene by NYPD.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report.