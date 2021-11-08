NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway riders experienced delays Monday due to staffing issues, the MTA said.
“We’re running as much service as we can with the train crews we have available,” officials posted on Twitter.READ MORE: CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis Joins International Travelers For Long Awaited Flight To U.S.
W trains were suspended in both directions.
W service is suspended in both directions.
Alternatives
Between Astoria-Ditmars Blvd and 34 St-Herald Sq, take N trains.
Between Lexington Av/59 St and Whitehall St-South Ferry, take R trains.
C, D, E, F, J and M trains were also impacted.
