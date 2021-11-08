CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Subway riders experienced delays Monday due to staffing issues, the MTA said.

“We’re running as much service as we can with the train crews we have available,” officials posted on Twitter.

W trains were suspended in both directions.

C, D, E, F, J and M trains were also impacted.

Click here for the latest service updates.

