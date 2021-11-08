SELDEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An off-duty Suffolk County police officer was killed in a crash early Monday morning in Selden.
Police said Officer Vincent Pelliccio was driving a 2021 Jeep on Nicolls Road near West Road when he crashed into the median around 12:40 a.m.READ MORE: Suffolk County Police Officer Timothy Thrane Remains Hospitalized After Being Struck By Alleged Drunk Driver
The 30-year-old from Port Jefferson Station was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Suffolk County Police Officer Undergoes Brain Surgery After Being Struck By Alleged Drunk Driver
Police said Pelliccio joined the force in December 2014.MORE NEWS: Suffolk County Officials Urge Residents To Check Out 'Smart 911' App To Help Emergency Responders Save Lives
Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to call Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8652.