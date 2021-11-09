NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten people, including two firefighters, were hurt in a fire at a Brooklyn construction site on Tuesday morning.
Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the lower levels of the building on Fourth Avenue in Bay Ridge just before 9 a.m.
Dozens of firefighters responded and were able to bring the blaze under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Officials said all of the injuries were minor.