NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway is extending its vaccine mandate to include children.
Everyone 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.READ MORE: 'Book Of Mormon' Returns To Broadway With Free Performance For Fans
That means theater goers must have their second COVID dose at least 14 days before the performance.
Children under the age of 12 should be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test.READ MORE: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Cast In Film Version Of Hit Broadway Musical 'Wicked'
COVID VACCINE
- New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX
- New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC
- Track NYC vaccinations by zip code
- Nassau County more info here
- Suffolk County more info here
- Westchester County more info here
- New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545
- Connecticut book online here
Masks are still required inside all 41 Broadway theaters.MORE NEWS: Columbus Circle, Hudson Yards To Host Free Performances By Broadway Stars
The new policy goes until February 28.