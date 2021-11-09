NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two people were tied up by men posing as police officers during a home invasion Tuesday in the Bronx.
It happened around 8 a.m. at a house on Country Club Road near Polo Place.
Police said two men wearing NYPD sweat suits entered the home. One also had a police shield.
They allegedly tied up two people inside before taking off with a cellphone and BMW with the license plate GYG7508.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.