HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two children were found dead in the backseat of a car in Somerset County on Tuesday.

They were restrained in their car seats with their hands bound, police said, and now their mother is facing murder charges, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

They were spotted by a tow truck driver who was driving in Hillsborough and happened to see a car in a ditch. James spoke with the tow truck driver’s father, who said his son stopped to offer help and was stunned by what he saw when he walked up to the car.

Robert Long described the frantic phone call he got early Tuesday morning, after his son found a woman behind the wheel and two dead children in the back seat of a car that ran off the road near Mountain View Road.

“He was shook up. He said he found a lady in the ditch and said he asked her if she was all right and she said no, I think. And then he seen the babies and then he called the cops right away,” Long said.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said that 911 call was made just before 8 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 7-year-old, identified as Samantha Ross, and her 10-month-old brother, Paul, in their booster seats. They were bound, restrained, and not breathing.

Authorities say their mother, 36-year-old Yuhwei Chou, killed them.

“That’s just sick. I don’t know how you do that,” Long said.

Chou has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and will booked in the Somerset County Jail after a medical evaluation.

The cause of the deaths is under investigation and a motive was not immediately known.