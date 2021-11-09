NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thrill seekers can get a truly unique view of New York City.
City Climb at 30 Hudson Yards lets visitors come face-to-face with the city's skyline — no railing or glass window.
It allows urban explorers to ascend nearly 1,300 feet above 10th Avenue. It's billed as the world's highest external building climb.
The unobstructed view and experience will cost $185. It will be open to the public rain, shine or snow, as long as it's safe and above 23 degrees.
For more information, visit edgenyc.com.