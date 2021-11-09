NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is under arrest in the deadly shooting of Delia Johnson in Brooklyn.
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced an arrest in the case Monday.
Claudia Banton was taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida.
Surveillance video showed the suspect walk up to Johnson and fire at point-blank range.
Police sources tell CBS2 the motive for the killing remains unclear, but Johnson and Banton knew each other.