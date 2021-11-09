NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The family of Kathie Durst says they will announce steps they are taking Tuesday to hold others accountable for covering up her death.
Kathie Durst disappeared in 1982 in Westchester County.
READ MORE: New York Approves First Licenses For Online Sports Betting
Last month, her husband, Robert Durst, was indicted on charges he killed her.
The family's attorney says others conspired to cover up Kathie's murder.
In September, Robert was convicted in California of killing his longtime friend Susan Berman, allegedly to keep her from revealing his involvement in Kathie’s death.